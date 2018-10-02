Radar fault causes delays and cancellations to Ireland flights

Flights in Ireland have been disrupted because of a radar problem.

There were cancellations from Shannon and Cork airports following the fault at Air Traffic Control in Shannon on Tuesday evening.

Inbound flights were facing cancellation or predicted delays of up to three hours.

A number of flights due to land at Shannon were diverted to Dublin Airport.

Later, the Irish Aviation Authority said: “As part of planned contingency, the IAA moved to its back-up systems and the flight restrictions have been lifted.

“Traffic flows are now in the process of being restored to normal capacity.”