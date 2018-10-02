Sajid Javid to bring in 'British values test' for would-be British citizens

The Home Secretary will bring in a "British values test" to replace the existing test for new citizens, which he compared to a pub quiz. Sajid Javid also outlined proposals to deal with forced marriage, and vowed to not let cultural sensitivities get in the way of addressing the "scandal" of child grooming gangs. Javid started his speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on a lighter note, cracking a joke about the popular BBC drama Bodyguard.

On the test for would-be citizens post-Brexit, he told delegates the existing "Life in the UK" test for new citizens was not enough. "Citizenship should mean more than being able to win a pub quiz. We need to make it a British values test - and that's exactly what I will bring in." He also warned against backtracking on the Brexit referendum result. He said: "To meet our best potential, we need to bring the country together - the worst way to do that, would be to backtrack on the referendum result. "If Brexit feels like a dividing line in our country now, just imagine what it would feel like if we didn't follow through with the result of the referendum."

He outlined further proposals to deal with forced marriage, including refusing spousal entry to the UK where there is evidence of it occurring. He said: "We will consult on making it a mandatory duty for professionals to report forced marriage whenever they come across it. "And when women have the courage to come forward and inform us that they have been forced to sponsor a spousal visa against their will, we will not only protect their anonymity but we will do everything we can to deny or revoke that visa."

