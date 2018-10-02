'I saw my wife swallowed up' - Indonesia earthquake victims relive horror

At least 1,234 people are now confirmed to have died in an earthquake which struck Indonesia on Friday, a disaster which also left hundreds of people missing and homeless. ITV News Correspondent John Irvine has been to visit Balaroa, a district of Palu city near to the earthquake's epicentre, which has effectively been wiped out.

"After the first tremor I told her to get our two children out of the house. Then the second tremor happened and she was literally swallowed by the earth by before my eyes."

This is the testimony of a man who watched as his wife was killed instantly by the Indonesian earthquake on Friday.

Himraggia told ITV News he is still searching for his family but is not optimistic of finding them.

He is one of many in Balaroa to have lost relatives during the devastating earthquake and tsunami.

The district, which had a population of 900, has effectively ceased to exist after the neighbourhood was consumed by the land it sat on.

The earthquake was so strong that it moved a mountain which then flattened the affluent area beneath it.