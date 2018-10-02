- ITV Report
The Royal Rota: Meghan's first solo project, Kate's return to work - and how #cardoorgate got the internet talking
This is The Royal Rota - a new digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.
In this episode, Chris is joined by ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson and the Daily Telegraph's Royal Correspondent Hannah Furness.
They discuss the Duchess of Sussex's involvement with the Grenfell community cookbook and Harry's reserved role as he let his wife take centre stage.
The Duchess of Cambridge is back at work after maternity leave- we look at how Kate is adjusting to royal duties.
We also ask how the year's second royal wedding, of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, which will be broadcast on ITV on 12 October, will compare to Harry and Meghan's internationally broadcast showstopper.
