Theresa May tells ITV News of her 'frustration' towards Boris Johnson and his Brexit proposals

Theresa May has told ITV News of her "frustration" towards Boris Johnson after he urged her to tear up her Brexit Irish "backstop" agreement with the EU. The Prime Minister specifically highlighted Mr Johnson's argument that discussions on the issue of a Northern Ireland backstop should only take place once the UK has left the European Union. Mrs May said what she found "frustrating" about Mr Johnson's proposals was that "he appeared to be saying that he wanted to tear up something that is effectively a guarantee for the people of Northern Ireland. "I believe, as a unionist, that it is important that we recognise the needs and concerns of people in Northern Ireland, as they're the one part of the UK that has a land border with a country in the EU," the Prime Minister said. While Mrs May said that Mr Johnson had been a "good foreign secretary", she maintained his Brexit proposals were wrong.

Mrs May continued that a backstop was designed "never to be used" and would "only be necessary in limited circumstances", such as if there was a time lag after March 29, 2019, on putting new arrangements into place, to help ensure frictionless trade and no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. The DUP - who the Prime Minister may have to rely on to get a Brexit deal through Parliament - has said it will not support a plan which could lead to any new checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from elsewhere in the UK, as it would lead to a border in the Irish Sea which would "separate" them from the rest of the UK. Both sides have agreed the need for a backstop but not how it should operate. Mrs May said the Government was currently working on a new offer on the issue of the Irish border to put to the European Commission as she currently "could not accept what the EU has put forward". Mrs May continued that the EU should give the UK more detail on what its issues with the Irish border proposals in the Chequers plan were, "and if they have counter-proposals, let us know what those counter-proposals are". In an interview with ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, Mrs May also said she remained "committed" to reducing immigration to tens of thousands, as set out in her General Election manifesto.