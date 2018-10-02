University of Manchester's Student's Union bans clapping at some events to avoid triggering anxiety

Clapping has been banned at some events by a student union keen to be more inclusive towards those with anxiety or sensory issues.

British Sign Language (BSL) clapping, or jazz hands, will replace clapping, whooping, and cheering at the University of Manchester's Student Union events.

At its first union meeting of the year, it was argued that the traditional loud noise should be replaced by the more inclusive form of expression - BSL clapping - at student union democratic events.

A spokesperson for the university's student union stressed that clapping "has not been banned, it won't be policed, there's no penalty", instead BSL clapping would be "encouraged to make democratic events more inclusive".

The motion was authored by liberation and access officer Sara Khan, and received little opposition from the senate.

The National Union of Students (NUS) has been encouraging the use of BSL clapping since 2015.