Boris Johnson calls for Government to 'chuck Chequers' in speech to Conservative Party Conference

Leaving the EU on the terms of the Chequers plan would be a "mistake" and would be the "perfect" way for the UK to return to the EU, Boris Johnson has said in an eagerly-anticipated speech at the Tory conference in which he told the audience to "chuck Chequers".

The former foreign secretary said currently the UK did not appear to be "taking back control" but was instead "forfeiting control" to Brussels, and that if the Chequers plan was agreed on, the UK would be "paraded in manacles" in front of the EU.

He added that the Prime Minister's Brexit blueprint showed that the "UK was unable, ultimately to take back control", and we would be "humiliated" if we left the UK on its terms.

Mr Johnson told the hall that it was "sad" and "desperately wrong that we are preparing to agree terms with Brussels that would make it difficult if not impossible" to do "proper free trade deals" with the rest of the world if the Chequers plan was agreed to.

He continued: "We will not only be prevented from offering our tariff schedules, we will be unable to make our own laws, to vary our regulatory framework for goods, agrifoods and much much more besides.

"This is politically humiliating for a £2 trillion economy...

"If we get it [Brexit] right we can and will have a glorious future", Mr Johnson told the audience, adding that it would be a "brave and right and remarkable" move by the Government to achieve such a deal.

His call to "chuck Chequers" was met with rapturous applause and cries of the same thing returned.

The speech was widely seen to be Mr Johnson's pitch to replace Theresa May as leader, and the former mayor of London received a standing ovation as he took to the stage.

One of the first things Mr Johnson said in his speech was that he wanted to "put some lead in the collective pencil" and stop the "relentless seeping away" of Britain’s self-confidence as the Brexit date draws closer.

He added that "there is only one thing I really worry about in this critical autumn of 2018, and that is that, after 200 years, this oldest and most successful of all political parties should somehow lose confidence in its basic belief in freedom.

"And that, after 1,000 years of independence, this country might really lose confidence in its democratic institutions.

"And that we should be so demoralised and so exhausted as to submit those institutions - forever - to foreign rule."

The former mayor of London also called on on Tories to stick to their tax-cutting guns, which will come as a rebuke to Chancellor Philip Hammond, who has openly admitted taxes will rise to help pay for the £20 billion spending boost promised to the NHS.

The talk was well attended, with hundreds of delegates queuing up more than an hour before the speech began.