- ITV Report
Woman gets picture of alleged car thief after he parked up just streets away from her home
Police have released an image of a suspected car thief after his photo was taken by the victim while he sat in the stolen vehicle.
A day after her car was stolen during a house burglary on Lowther Road in Bournemouth, the woman spotted her Ford Fiesta parked just two streets away on Portchester Road.
When the victim challenged the man sat in the front passenger seat and another man sat in the back they both ran away - but not before she managed to take a photo of one of the bungling burglars.
The keys were left in the ignition and the woman was able to recover her vehicle.
Detective Constable Christian Bryant, of Bournemouth CID, said: "Following a number of enquiries carried out in order to identify those responsible, I am now able to issue a photo of a suspect.
"I am appealing to anyone who knows who this person is or has any information about the burglary to please contact Dorset Police."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55180141820.