Woman gets picture of alleged car thief after he parked up just streets away from her home

Police have released an image of a suspected car thief after his photo was taken by the victim while he sat in the stolen vehicle.

A day after her car was stolen during a house burglary on Lowther Road in Bournemouth, the woman spotted her Ford Fiesta parked just two streets away on Portchester Road.

When the victim challenged the man sat in the front passenger seat and another man sat in the back they both ran away - but not before she managed to take a photo of one of the bungling burglars.