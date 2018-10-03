£3.8m crackdown planned on illegal cross-border dumping

Road stops are being carried out as part of a new crackdown on illegal dumping in Scotland. Waste crime costs an estimated £600 million a year, including the illegal transport and dumping of waste in Scotland. Hauliers travelling from across the UK are among those believed to be responsible, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said. Sepa is working with police forces across Britain and the English, Welsh and Northern Irish environment agencies as part of the £3.8 million Life Smart Waste project.

Waste dumped illegally in a rural area Credit: Environment Agency/PA

As well as a series of road stops, it also includes site visits and awareness-raising activity with hauliers. Kath McDowall, unit manager in Sepa’s waste crime investigations team, said several companies are currently under investigation. “Intelligence gathered by the LIFE SMART Waste project indicates that waste is being hauled from England and Wales and illegally deposited in Scotland,” she said. “Several companies are known to be involved and many of these are under investigation by SEPA’s Waste Crime Investigation Team for criminal offences. “There are also indications of serious and organised crime group involvement in the transport, sale and disposal of illegal waste – so it’s vital that we work with partners across the UK to tackle this issue. “Waste crime will not be tolerated and SEPA will, with its partners, pursue and take proportionate action against those who seek to profit from waste crime.”

Sepa, Environment Agency and Police Scotland officers at the waste crime road stop at Gretna Credit: Sepa/PA