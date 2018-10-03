Andrea Leadsom refuses to back Prime Minister Theresa May for the long-term

Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom has refused to back Theresa May to be the country's Prime Minister in the long-term. Mrs Leadsom, who ran against Mrs May for the leadership in 2016, says the Prime Minister is doing a good job currently but wouldn't speculate on her longevity in the role. “That’s all for the future. She has shown her absolute determination to fulfil the Referendum," Mrs Leadsom told ITV's Peston programme after the Prime Minister's party conference speech. "I just think politics is a short-term game, a week changes a lot. "I think she's had a fantastic day today. She's shown some enormous priorities around future cancer prevention, through housing supplies and absolutely to getting a good Brexit and I think we should all be backing her."

Asked if it is too early to tell how long Mrs May will remain in her post, Mrs Leadsom said: "She is showing absolute determination, as she should as Prime Minister, to deal with the challenge that lies ahead of us." Although Mrs Leadsom thinks the Prime Minister's short-term future is secure, it might be tested by Tory rebels. Former Brexit minister Steve Baker says he has up to 80 MPs, including Boris Johnson and David Davis, willing to vote against Mrs May's Chequers plan Brexit deal in Parliament.

Steve Baker is one of up to 80 Tory rebels. Credit: ITV

If even half that number rebel, it would make it almost impossible for Mrs May to get it through the House of Commons. “I’m clear I will vote against it, Boris has said that, David’s said that, many colleagues will follow them through the lobby," Mr Baker told Peston. "I put on the record before the summer break that nearly 80 colleagues were willing to vote in protest against Chequers. We don’t want to have this accident. "We’re trying very hard to avoid these circumstances arising. Even if the Whips did fantastically well and reduce those numbers to a half, that is still a very substantial rebellion against Chequers. "I know that 80 said they were willing to vote on amendments, but that’s a relatively low bar to clear in rebellion. Voting against a Chequers based deal would be quite a high bar.”

Nigel Dodds Credit: ITV

DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds says they would be against any deal that could separate Northern Irish business from the rest of the United Kingdom. “If it came to the Northern Island assembly for a vote that we would alter our rules and terms of the single market in order to comply with the EU rather than the single market rules of the United Kingdom, then clearly we would not support that. "That would be the right of the Northern Ireland assembly members to take that decision. We are not in the business of separating businesses from their main market in the rest of the United Kingdom. It doesn’t make any sense economically, never mind political and constitutional ramifications of such a move."