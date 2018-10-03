Apple adds more than 70 new emoji in latest iPhone update

From curly haired characters to cupcakes, Apple has added more than 70 emoji. Credit: PA

Apple users will soon have a range of new emoji with the latest iOS update as the tech giant makes moves to better represent their customers. In addition to the thousands of emoji currently available on Apple products, fresh smiley faces and mythical creatures are part of the new designs.

New smiley faces and animals were previewed on World Emoji Day in July. Credit: Apple

Apple has built on the animal kingdom with new additions such as a lobster emoji. Credit: Apple

Fans will already have seen some emoji such as a kangaroo, lobster, parrot and peacock, which were previewed on World Emoji Day in July. Keeping with the animal theme, users can also look forward to a llama and mosquito as part of the changes. Adventurers will be pleased to hear that a compass and a hiking boot will now accompany the existing climbing emoji.

The tech company has become more adventurous with a hiking boot and compass. Credit: Apple

Some additions may be unfamiliar to users such as the moon cake and nazar amulet emoji. Credit: Apple