British soldiers train in Japan for first time to strengthen ties

British soldiers have joined forces with their Japanese counterparts for the first time on their soil as part of a fortnight-long exercise.

Fifty soldiers from the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) have been deployed to the slopes of Mount Fuji where they met with the Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Defence, the aim of Exercise Vigilant Isles is to strengthen the relationship between the two forces and share tactics and surveillance techniques.