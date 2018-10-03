Dani Dyer hits back at criticism of 'unbelievably dangerous' Love Island

Reality show contestant Dani Dyer has hit back at claims shows like Love Island send an "unbelievably dangerous" message to young people.

This year's winner of that show said people should "take it with a pinch of salt" and "have a laugh with it", after a headteacher raised concerns that social media and reality TV are "image-obsessed".

Speaking at a headteachers conference yesterday, the head of Wimbledon High School Jane Lunnon said Love Island's message appeared to be "conform and look beautiful otherwise you are not worthy of being loved", which she said was "unbelievable dangerous".