Family to find out prosecution decision over police custody death

The family of a man who died in police custody more than three years ago are to find out if any prosecutions will be brought over the death in a meeting with Scotland’s top law officer.

Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.

His family have been critical of Police Scotland, the Crown Office and the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) over what they describe as a lack of answers but will meet Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC on Wednesday to find out the ruling on any potential charges over Mr Bayoh’s death.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar said they will have the right to appeal should the Crown Office decide no prosecutions will take place.