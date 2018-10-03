Ferne McCann’s ex-boyfriend in appeal against acid attack sentence

The former boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann is challenging the 20-year jail sentence he received after carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.

Arthur Collins hurled the corrosive substance over a crowd on the dance floor at Mangle E8 in Dalston, east London, in what a judge described as a “despicable act”.

Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, was sentenced at London’s Wood Green Crown Court in December by Judge Noel Lucas.

Three judges at the Court of Appeal in London will hear a bid by Collins, now 26, to win a reduction in his jail term at a hearing on Wednesday.