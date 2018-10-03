- ITV Report
Social media frenzy as Instagram app and website goes down
Instagram users were unable to access the social media platform due to an apparent technical fault.
Both the website and the app were failing to load, with users around the world hit by the outage on Wednesday morning.
The website displayed the error message "5xx Server Error" and the app failed to load photos or profiles of users.
Some Instagram users posted on other social media platforms with the #InstagramDown to find out if others had been affected by the fault.
Jennie Gow said on social media "people might actually have to talk to each other!!!! Thank God Twitter is still working".
Police in Australia have said "Instagram being down is not a police matter. You can post photos of food again soon enough".
On Monday the co-founders of Instagram Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger announced they will leave the company.