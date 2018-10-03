Luxury car meets watery end after being accidentally knocked into canal

A £30,000 luxury car has come to a watery end after being accidentally knocked into a neighbouring canal by a passing van.

Efforts are now being made to try and fish the 2004 Chesil 356 Speedster, which was parked outside AutoVero luxury and classic cars, from the Regent’s Canal in Islington, north London.

Watching the efforts to try and recover the two-seater soft top from Wenlock Basin, AutoVero’s owner and director Kalvin Cauldwell said: “It could have been much worse.”

Mr Cauldwell said that despite the odd joke from passers-by, including one wit saying “I bet it will get a ticket soon”, he was glad there were no serious injuries.