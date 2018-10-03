May to pump up families’ wallets with fuel duty freeze

Families’ wallets will be pumped up by the Prime Minister as she continues the fuel duty freeze.

Theresa May will reveal fuel duty will be frozen for the ninth year in a row as she seeks to persuade families the Government is “on their side”.

In her speech to the Tory faithful at the party conference in Birmingham, she will say: “Some have wondered if there would be a thaw in our fuel duty freeze this year.

“Today I can confirm that, in the budget later this month, the Chancellor will freeze fuel duty again.

“Money in the pockets of hard working people from a Conservative Government that is on their side.”