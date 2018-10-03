Beaming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greeted by crowds in Chichester and Brighton

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by excited crowds on their first stop. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex viewed a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence as they toured the county that inspired their royal titles. Harry and Meghan had a busy day of engagements on their first joint official visit to Sussex on Wednesday. The couple were greeted by excited crowds when they kicked off their tour in Chichester, the county town of West Sussex.

Harry and Meghan got a glimpse of a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence Credit: PA

The duke and the US-born former actress saw a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence at Edes House. It is one of only two contemporary handwritten ceremonial manuscript copies. The other is the signed copy at the National Archives in Washington DC. Meghan was vocal in her interest, saying: "My goodness, wow, what are the chances? That's amazing." Before she left, she spoke about the rarity of the document being in Sussex, saying: "I just can't believe it."

Crowds welcomed the Duchess to the county with flowers. Credit: PA

The couple were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, and mayor of Chichester Martyn Bell. But they spent most of their time speaking to crowds, including hordes of schoolchildren. Both were visibly delighted at meeting several younger children.

These Year 4 schoolchildren reveal the advice Prince Harry gave them about playing the video game Fortnite

Harry patted the head of a baby and Meghan greeted a blonde child eating an apple who was held up to the barriers. Nine-year-old Tilly Palmer, standing outside The Prebendal School, where she is a pupil, said: "Meghan asked me what we were doing today. I said netball, and she said they don't have that in the USA. "We said: 'Welcome to Sussex', and she shook our hands. She was lovely and very pretty." While in Brighton Year 4 schoolchildren received some advice from the duke about thepopular video game Fortnite. The prince allegedly told the children they were a little young for the battle royale game, saying: "What is wrong with Parents? You guys shouldn't be playing Fortnite."

Meghan gets down to the schoolchildren's level to hear their thoughts on the visit. Credit: PA

The couple also visited Bognor Regis, where they officially opened the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park. The duke and duchess both donned safety goggles to watch an experiment in one of the laboratories.

The royal couple officially opened the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park Credit: PA