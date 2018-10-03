New cyber attacks committed by GRU, UK intelligence believes

Four new attacks have been associated with the GRU by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). These include a series of attacks on Russian and Ukranian transport, media and banks, and a separate attack made on a database of international athletes, in 2017. The third attack was on an American political party’s governing body, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and the fourth on a small UK TV network, both in 2016. GRU hackers operate under a dozen different names, with the most well-known being Fancy Bear.

The NCSC assesses “with high confidence” the GRU was “almost certainly responsible” for the following recent attacks. The latest was of BadRabbit ransomware, which encrypts the contents of a computer and demands payment – in this case 0.05 bitcoins, or £213. The attack “caused disruption” to Ukraine’s Kyiv metro and Odessa airport, as well as Russia’s central bank. The ransomware also hit two privately-owned Russian media outlets, St Petersburg-based Fontanka.ru and news agency Interfax, whose website was still down 24 hours after the attack in October last year.

British cyclists Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome were among those who had records released on their use of banned substances for a legitimate medical reason Credit: Adam Davy/PA

The second attack by Fancy Bear hackers obtained confidential medical records for international athletes from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in August last year. British cyclists Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome were among those who had records released on their use of banned substances for a legitimate medical reason. WADA confirmed the records were from its Anti-Doping Administration and Management system, hacked using a “spear phishing” method to gain the password. The hacking group claimed to be “exposing the athletes who violate the principles of fair play by taking doping substances” but WADA said the attack was “a cheap shot at innocent athletes”.

A third attack was made on the USA Democrat party Credit: Steve Parsons/PA