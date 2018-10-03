- ITV Report
Point of View: 'Why I've supported Theresa May but I've still not forgiven her'
Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their opinion on stories and issues that matter to them.
Tom Hulme, a young Conservative Party activist who works to defy the stereotypical view of Tory members, took some time at the Conservative conference in Birmingham to explain why he has supported Theresa May in the past - but still hasn't forgiven her for the 2017 general election.