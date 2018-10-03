Pret to list all ingredients including allergens following death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, collapsed on board a flight in July 2016 after eating a Pret sandwich.

Pret a Manger has said that full ingredient labelling, including allergens, will appear on products after a teenager died from an allergic reaction to one of the chain's sandwiches. Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, from Fulham, south-west London, who was allergic to sesame, collapsed on board a flight in July 2016 after eating a baguette from a Pret outlet in Heathrow Airport, which failed to include sesame on its labelling.

The food company said it will start trialling full ingredient labelling on product packaging from next month. Credit: PA

The coroner at her inquest last week said she died of anaphylaxis after eating the Pret sandwich. Her father, Nadim - who was with his daughter when she fell ill - said current food labelling laws had played "Russian Roulette" with his daughter's life and they were a "time bomb just waiting to go off", which puts allergy sufferers at risk "every minute of every hour". Mr Ednan-Laperouse told ITV News that calling any changes to the law "Natasha's law would be an honouring and befitting thing to come from this tragedy".

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse with their son Alex outside West London Coroner’s Court. Credit: PA