Prince Harry and Meghan visit Sussex - the home of their royal titles - for the first time
Prince Harry and Meghan will visit the county of his dukedom today for the first time.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in West and East Sussex for a number of engagements in the two counties.
They will also carry out walkabouts in Chichester and Brighton.
The Duchess will see a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence – which chronicles the moment her country of birth broke away from Harry’s country of birth.
The copy, held at Edes House in Chichester, is one of only two contemporary handwritten copies – the other is held in Washington DC.
Given the American fight for independence against the forces of the King’s soldiers, it could provide for some entertaining moments between the newlyweds.
After stopping in the seaside town of Bognor Regis to open a Technology Park, the couple will visit a landmark – which also has links to Harry’s family history.
The Royal Pavilion in Brighton was built for the extravagant George, Prince of Wales, latterly the Prince Regent and George IV.
The iconic building in Brighton was lavishly decorated as a seaside retreat for Prince George.
The couple will also complete visits to a charity in Brighton for survivors of sexual violence in and in Peacehaven, they will visit a youth centre.
Prince Harry and Meghan were given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by The Queen on their wedding day in May.