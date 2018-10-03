Probe into fault that caused delays and cancellations to Ireland flights

An investigation has started into a technical issue that disrupted flights in Ireland on Tuesday evening.

There were cancellations from Shannon and Cork airports following the fault with the air traffic control (ATC) system in Shannon.

Inbound flights faced cancellation or delays of up to three hours when traffic flow was disrupted because of the fault.

A number of flights due to land at Shannon were diverted to Dublin Airport.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) confirmed just before 11pm on Tuesday that flight restrictions had been lifted.

It said: “Earlier this evening a technical issue occurred with the Shannon ATC system. Flights to and from Shannon and Cork were affected by the restriction. Dublin was not affected.

“As part of planned contingency, the IAA moved to its back-up systems and the flight restrictions have been lifted.