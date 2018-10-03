Vladimir Putin calls poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'scumbag'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Sergei Skripal, the ex-spy who was poisoned with a military grade nerve agent in Britain, a traitor and a "scumbag".

It was the first time Mr Putin has directly condemned Mr Skripal, who spent weeks in hospital with his daughter Yulia after both were poisoned in the city of Salisbury in March.

Britain put the blame squarely on Russia but Moscow has denied any role in the incident.