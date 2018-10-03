Scottish Government benefit increase reaches 75,000 carers

More than 75,000 carers have received extra cash after the Scottish Government increased their benefit payment.

Holyrood ministers are upping the amount given out in the Carer’s Allowance by 13%.

While the increase is the equivalent of an extra £8.50 a week for recipients, people will get two lump sum payments of £221 this year.

The first of these payments have already been made, with the second due in December.