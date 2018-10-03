Seven-year-old YouTube star turned into toy

A seven-year-old American boy who has drawn millions of views reviewing toys on YouTube has become a toy himself.

Walmart is selling action figures in Ryan’s likeness, putty with his face on the packaging and other toys under the Ryan’s World brand.

The youngster, who has been making YouTube videos for three years, has become a major influencer in the toy industry. The clips typically show him unboxing a toy, playing with it and then waving goodbye to viewers.

His most watched video, in which Ryan hunts for large plastic eggs, has more than 1.5 billion views.

Toys featured in the videos can see a spike in sales, said Jim Silver, editor of toy review site TTPM.com.

"Ryan is a celebrity," he says. "Kids watch his videos. He’s entertaining."