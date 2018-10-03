Seven-year-old who stole the show at LA Galaxy Match reacts to the viral response her solo has had on social media

A seven-year-old who stole the show at an LA Galaxy game with her rendition of the American anthem has responded to the viral attention she's received.

A video of Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja hitting some incredible notes during her performance brought both her and her family into the spotlight.

Describing how she felt ahead of the life changing performance, she said: "I was nervous and excited".

She won high praise from football stars including Zlatan Ibrahimović who called her "MVP of the game".