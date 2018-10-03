- ITV Report
-
Theresa May dances to ABBA's Dancing Queen at Conservative Party Conference
Theresa May made an unusual entrance at the Conservative Party Conference by shimmying on stage to Abba's Dancing Queen.
To loud cheers from delegates, she swayed to the beat with her trademark dance move as she reached the podium to make her keynote speech.
Her noteworthy beginning won criticism and praise, including a stamp of approval from Sweden's ambassador to the UK, Torbjörn Sohlström.
The Prime Minister used her keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference to call for party unity and a united Great Britain.