Theresa May to say Britain post-Brexit 'is full of promise' following Boris Johnson's demand to 'chuck Chequers'

Theresa May is to use her keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference to declare that Britain's post-Brexit future is "full of promise". While attempting to rally her own fractious party behind her, the prime minister will also make a direct appeal to mainstream Labour voters disillusioned by Jeremy Corbyn's left-wing agenda to switch to the "decent, moderate, patriotic" Tories. Mrs May will borrow the Labour leader's "For the many, not the few" slogan as she declares that Conservatives are "a party not for the few, not even for the many, but for everyone who is willing to work hard and do their best". She takes to the stage at the Conservative Conference in Birmingham on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after 1,500 delegates gave a thunderous standing ovation to Boris Johnson as he branded her Brexit plans a "constitutional outrage" that would humiliate Britain. Mr Johnson's demand for the PM to "chuck Chequers" has echoed around the corridors and fringe meetings at a gathering riven by profound differences over the best approach to Britain's EU withdrawal.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly urged Mrs May to 'chuck Chequers'. Credit: PA

But he stopped well short of a direct challenge to her leadership, urging Tories to "back (her) in the best way possible", by encouraging her to ditch the plan agreed at her country residence and return to her earlier hard Brexit blueprint. Mrs May said she was "cross" with her former foreign secretary, accusing him of being ready to "tear up" her guarantee to the people of Northern Ireland that there would be no customs border down the Irish Sea. But in her keynote speech in Birmingham, she will focus on her hopes for a brighter future after Brexit. "I passionately believe that our best days lie ahead of us and that our future is full of promise," she will say. "Don't let anyone tell you we don't have what it takes: we have everything we need to succeed."

Johnson has taken centre stage at the conference so far. Credit: PA

The crucial address comes one year, almost to the day, since her catastrophic conference speech in Manchester, where she suffered stage invasion by a comedian, a persistent cough and a collapsing backdrop. Observers will keep a close eye on whether she makes any reference to that calamitous performance, which led to speculation over how long she could last as Conservative leader. She has already said she has taken steps to ensure she speaks "strongly" this time round. In a speech entitled "Our Future Is In Our Hands", Mrs May will tell delegates that countries across the world stand ready to trade with the UK. And she will promise that at this "moment of opportunity" the Conservatives will always act in the "national interest" and put the needs of hard-working people first.

In a speech entitled Credit: PA