UK aid agencies launch appeal for Indonesia earthquake and tsunami survivors

UK aid agencies are launching a joint fundraising appeal to try and help the survivors of the Indonesia earthquake and tsunami.

More than 1,500 people are thought to be dead, missing or injured after last Friday’s 7.5 magnitude tremor and wave.

Rescuers are struggling to reach devastated communities.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Indonesia Tsunami Appeal, which is being launched on Thursday, comes as authorities fear that casualties and the number of people who have been displaced will rise within days.

Up to 1.5 million people may have been affected.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: “DEC member charities and their local partners are working closely with the Indonesian authorities to get aid to those who urgently need it, as well as helping survivors to cope with the trauma of the last few days.

“As the full scale of the disaster unfolds, they are providing emergency relief and are ready to help devastated communities to rebuild their lives.

“There is an urgent need for clean drinking water, food, medical care and shelter.

“Please give generously and let’s save the survivors.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can go online, at www.dec.org.uk, call the 24-hour hotline on 0370 60 60 900, donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office, or send a cheque.

A £5 donation can be made by texting SUPPORT to 70000.

DEC said that texts cost £5 and the whole £5 goes to the appeal.