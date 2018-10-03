Varadkar to discuss Irish border issue with Tusk and Barnier

The Taoiseach will hold meetings with key EU figures in Brussels on Thursday as focus on finding a resolution to the Irish border backstop intensifies.

Leo Varadkar will have talks with President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Mr Varadkar is also due to meet the chair of the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group, Guy Verhofstadt.

The engagements come two weeks ahead of the crunch European Council summit in Brussels and amid ongoing uncertainty over whether a Brexit deal can be struck.

The impasse over the Irish border remains a key sticking point, with the EU and UK unable to find common ground on the shape of a legally binding ‘backstop’ position that would ensure free movement across the frontier, even if a wider trade deal failed to materialise.