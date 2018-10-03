Volcano erupts on Indonesian island hit by deadly quake and tsunami

A volcano has erupted in central Indonesia, in the same area devastated by an earthquake and tsunami that has left at least 1,407 people dead.

Hundreds are injured and others still trapped in the debris on the island of Sulawesi following the disaster four days ago, and now authorities have issued a warning about volcanic ash in the air.

Mount Soputan in North Sulawesi province spewed ash nearly 20,000ft into the sky.

The eruption status has been raised from an alert to “standby” 2.5 miles from the summit and up to four miles to the west-south-west.