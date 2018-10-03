Coroner says it is 'possible' Pc Keith Palmer's death could have been prevented in Westminster attack

A coroner has concluded it is "possible" Pc Keith Palmer's death could have been avoided if armed police officers were stationed at the Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster when Khalid Masood attacked.

Chief coroner Mark Lucraft QC said "shortcomings in the security system" at New Palace Yard, including the supervision of armed officers, meant they were unaware they should have been on guard near the gates at the time of Pc Palmer's murder.

The police officer was killed by Khalid Masood when he confronted the terrorist at the gates to the Palace of Westminster.

Masood had already fatally injured four people on Westminster Bridge after deliberately driving a car into them.

After crashing his car, Masood ran to the gates, where he stabbed PC Palmer 12 times, before entering the grounds when he was shot three times by a plainclothes police officer.

Coroner Lucraft QC has concluded that all five victims of the Westminster terror attack were "unlawfully killed".