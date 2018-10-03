Why you don't need to get the big coat out just yet

October: if you say the name of this month to many people, they will think autumn rather than late summer, cold rather than warm.

Department stores replaced their sunglasses and sun hats with scarves and gloves weeks ago.

However, more often than not, October is much milder than any of us expect.

It catches many of us out - more so on those crisp, chilly autumn mornings, when we're boiling in the afternoon sunshine, wrapped up in our coats which were essential just hours before.

Back in 2011, we had an autumn heatwave, with temperatures of 30C (86F) on October 1, and in recent years we've had a hat trick of warm Halloweens - with temperatures of more than 20C (68F) making us warmer than California.

So far this October we've had frost free nights and temperatures of almost 21C by day (70F).

So there's no need for winter coats just yet, leave those for March - which is often colder than winter.

Earlier this year, The Beast From The East got going on March 1, and we all suffered springtime snow like never before, because often our seasons don't play ball.