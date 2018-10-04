58,000 pregnancy tests recalled over false results

The pregnancy tests have been recalled. Credit: Wondfo

Around 58,000 Clear & Simple digital pregnancy tests are being recalled by the manufacturer after some were found to be giving false positive results. Women are now being urged to check any pregnancy test kits they have to see whether they may have been affected. The details to look for are:

Catalogue Number: DM-102

Lot Number: DM10220170710E

Expiry Date: January 2020

The details can be found on the bottom of the box, or printed on the side of sachets in some cases.

The details can be found on the bottom of the box. Credit: Wondfo

Manufacturer Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and UK-based brand owner Healthpoint have both issued product recall notices to businesses selling the tests. A separate notice will be sent to those who may have bought them, the notice adds. Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech said the false results were down to a manufacturing error, which had only affected one batch. The company said it believed around 58,000 tests from the batch in question had been distributed in the UK. Anyone who has purchased one of those matching the lot number is advised to try alternative testing methods, and return the tests to their pharmacy or shop.

The lot number can also be found on sachets. Credit: Wondfo

Dr Duncan McPherson, Clinical Director of Medical Devices at the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said:

It is important people check the lot number of any Clear & Simple Digital Pregnancy Tests they have purchased to see if they have a product from an affected lot. If you have any questions about using digital pregnancy tests, please speak to your healthcare professional. Patient safety is our highest priority. We strongly encourage anyone to report any issues with this product, or more generally with any medical device, to our Yellow Card Scheme. – Dr Duncan McPherson, MHRA