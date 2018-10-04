- ITV Report
58,000 pregnancy tests recalled over false results
Around 58,000 Clear & Simple digital pregnancy tests are being recalled by the manufacturer after some were found to be giving false positive results.
Women are now being urged to check any pregnancy test kits they have to see whether they may have been affected.
The details to look for are:
- Catalogue Number: DM-102
- Lot Number:DM10220170710E
- Expiry Date: January 2020
The details can be found on the bottom of the box, or printed on the side of sachets in some cases.
Manufacturer Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and UK-based brand owner Healthpoint have both issued product recall notices to businesses selling the tests.
A separate notice will be sent to those who may have bought them, the notice adds.
Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech said the false results were down to a manufacturing error, which had only affected one batch.
The company said it believed around 58,000 tests from the batch in question had been distributed in the UK.
Anyone who has purchased one of those matching the lot number is advised to try alternative testing methods, and return the tests to their pharmacy or shop.
Dr Duncan McPherson, Clinical Director of Medical Devices at the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said:
