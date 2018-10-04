Accused teacher says student 'imagined' sexual encounter on plane

Eleanor Wilson. Credit: PA

A teacher accused of having sex with a student in the toilet cubicle of a plane as they returned from a school trip told police he had imagined it and sounded like the script of a "weird porn film", a court has heard. Eleanor Wilson, 29, is on trial accused of having sexual intercourse with the teenager on a British Airways flight home from an overseas camping trip in August 2015. It is alleged the science teacher, then aged 26, kissed and cuddled the boy before "beckoning" him into the toilet where they had sex. She is also accused of seeing the boy away from school where they allegedly kissed and cuddled on three separate occasions.

Eleanor Wilson at Bristol Crown Court. Credit: PA

The jury at Bristol Crown Court heard details of what Wilson told detectives when she was quizzed over what the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly said. Officers asked her to explain the detailed account the boy had given officers in his video interview about the incident on the plane and the time they spent together alone after returning to the UK. "The amount of detail has come from his imagination and I don’t know why he was saying that," Wilson said. "They are very good at imagining stuff and thinking of… it seems like some weird porn film." She added: "I think it is something that is scripted. It is not a memory."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.