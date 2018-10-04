Assisted dying campaigner ends life in Switzerland

An incurably-ill man has ended his life in a clinic in Switzerland, according to two campaign groups who supported his UK legal challenge.

The 54 year-old man, who can only be identified as Omid T, died at a Lifecircle clinic on Thursday morning, Humanists UK and My Death-My Decision (MDMD) said.

The former property developer was diagnosed with multiple systems atrophy in 2014 and was effectively bed bound for more than two years.

The rare nervous system disorder causes problems with balance, movement, and the autonomic nervous system which controls functions including breathing and bladder control.

Omid was awaiting the outcome of a legal challenge launched in March 2017 against the UK’s ban on assisted dying.