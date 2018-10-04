An exomoon is a moon outside our solar system. Credit: AP

Astronomers may have found the first moon outside our solar system. The so-called "exomoon", which is estimated to be the size of Neptune, was found in orbit around a gigantic gas planet 8,000 light-years from Earth. It was spotted in data from Nasa's Kepler spacecraft, and later observed using the Hubble telescope.

Astronomers David Kipping and Alex Teachey.

Astronomers David Kipping and Alex Teachey published their results in Science Advances journal. However, the pair are cautious about confirming the find as an exomoon and say more observation is needed. "The first exomoon is obviously an extraordinary claim and it requires extraordinary evidence," Teachey said. "Furthermore, the size we’ve calculated for this moon, about the size of Neptune, has hardly been anticipated and so that, too, is reason to be careful here." He added: "We’re not cracking open Champagne bottles just yet on this one."

Artist's composite of Nasa's planet-hunting space telescope Kepler. Credit: NASA