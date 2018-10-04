BBC DJ Mark Radcliffe to take time off after cancer diagnosis

BBC Radio 2 DJ Mark Radcliffe has announced he will be taking time off after being diagnosed with cancer.

The former Radio 1 breakfast host, who also presents a show on 6 Music, told listeners during The Folk Show on Wednesday evening, as well as confirming the news on Twitter.

"I'm sad to say that I've got some cancerous tongue and lymph node issues," he said.

"It's all been caught very early and so everything should be fine.

"All being well I’ll be back in action in the new year – or sooner if I feel well enough."