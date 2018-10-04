- ITV Report
BBC DJ Mark Radcliffe to take time off after cancer diagnosis
BBC Radio 2 DJ Mark Radcliffe has announced he will be taking time off after being diagnosed with cancer.
The former Radio 1 breakfast host, who also presents a show on 6 Music, told listeners during The Folk Show on Wednesday evening, as well as confirming the news on Twitter.
"I'm sad to say that I've got some cancerous tongue and lymph node issues," he said.
"It's all been caught very early and so everything should be fine.
"All being well I’ll be back in action in the new year – or sooner if I feel well enough."
A BBC spokesman said: "Everyone at Radio 2 and 6 Music wishes Mark well and we look forward to welcoming him back when he's ready."
Ricky Ross will present the Radio 2 Folk Show in his absence.
Fellow presenter Ken Bruce replied to his message, saying: "So sorry to hear this. Hope you're back in action very soon."
Others, including Simon Mayo and Claudia Winkleman have also tweeted to wish him a speedy recovery.
Radcliffe, now aged 60, joined the BBC 1983, presenting on 5 Live and on the Radio 1 breakfast show, as one half of duo Mark and Lard alongside Marc 'Lard' Riley.
He moved to Radio 2 in 2004.