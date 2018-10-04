Ben Affleck completes rehab stay for alcohol addiction

Ben Affleck has said he hopes one day to be an example to others who are battling addiction as he confirmed he has completed a 40-day stay in rehab.

The Gone Girl star added he has had to remind himself that getting treatment is a sign of strength and not weakness.

He wrote on Instagram: "This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care.

"The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say.

"It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.

"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment.

"I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction.

"To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone.

"As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.

"With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."