Body parts allowed to pile up by NHS-contracted waste firm

The company stored the items securely but failed to comply with correct regulatory timeframes for disposal.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said there is "absolutely no risk" to public health.

A Cobra meeting was chaired by Matt Hancock last month over the issue, the HSJ reported.

Amputated limbs and pharmaceutical waste were among the items piled up, according to the Health Service Journal (HSJ).

Healthcare Environment Services Ltd have made numerous breaches of its permits across five sites in England which deal with clinical waste and a criminal investigation has been instigated, the Environmental Agency confirmed.

Human body parts are among hundreds of tonnes of medical waste being stockpiled by a disposal company, it has emerged.

An Environment Agency spokeswoman said: "The Environment Agency has found Health Environmental Services to be in breach of its environmental permits at five sites which deal with clinical waste.

"We are taking enforcement action against the operator, which includes clearance of the excess waste, and have launched a criminal investigation.

"We are supporting the Government and the NHS to ensure there is no disruption to public services and for alternative plans to be put in place for hospitals affected to dispose of their waste safely."

A Government spokesman said: "We are monitoring the situation closely and have made sure that public services - including NHS Trusts - have contingency plans in place. There is absolutely no risk to the health of patients or the wider public.

"Our priority is to prevent disruption to the NHS and other vital public services and work is under way to ensure organisations can continue to dispose of their waste safely and efficiently."

A spokesman for Healthcare Environmental Services said: "Healthcare Environmental has highlighted the reduction in the UK's high-temperature incineration capacity for the last few years.

"This is down to the ageing infrastructure, prolonged breakdowns and the reliance on zero waste to landfill policies, taking up the limited high-temperature incineration capacity in the market.

"Over the last year, this reduced incineration capacity has been evident across all of the industry and has affected all companies." It added that it had "consistently highlighted" the issue to environmental regulators, and there has been no disruption to services to customers.