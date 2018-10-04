Confusion over 'strange' Egyptair article on Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore first rose to stardom from her appearance in Spielberg's E.T. Credit: AP

A bizarre article featuring an interview with Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore in Egyptair's in-flight magazine has been shared around the world for its unusual tone and grammatical errors. The article claims the 43-year-old Santa Clarita Diet star has been "unstable in her relationships most of her life", and a question about her weight as she "gained several kilos" after giving birth. The interview came to light on Tuesday after it was revealed on social media by journalist and Yemen expert Adam Baron in the in-flight magazine of EgyptAir.

The article opens by abruptly shaming Barrymore's personal life, stating: "Despite being unstable in her relationships most of her life, despite the several unsuccessful marriages and despite the busy life of stardom that dominated her life for several years; the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother." Readers have not only flagged the tone of the piece as being strange but also some of the unlikely quotes attributed to the E.T actress. "I could not resist performing the most important role in my life - being a mother - in which I hope to be conscientious." Egyptair have defended their article and have said: "This is a professional magazine interview conducted by Dr. Aida Tekla Former president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association."

