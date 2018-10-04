Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad amid rape allegation

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's national team squad for matches against Poland and Scotland. The decision comes as the national team captain fights a rape allegation, which he has firmly denied, insisting his "conscience is clear".

The Portuguese national team's Twitter account quoted manager Fernando Santos as saying: "In the future, nothing prevents Cristiano from giving his contribution to the national team."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Juventus player is at the centre of an allegation that he raped an American woman nine years ago in a Las Vegas hotel. Lawyers for the accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, said on Wednesday their client has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress and depression. Earlier this week, the 33-year-old Portuguese player used social media to label the allegation “fake news”. He took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to again deny the accusation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.