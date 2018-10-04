- ITV Report
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad amid rape allegation
Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's national team squad for matches against Poland and Scotland.
The decision comes as the national team captain fights a rape allegation, which he has firmly denied, insisting his "conscience is clear".
The Portuguese national team's Twitter account quoted manager Fernando Santos as saying: "In the future, nothing prevents Cristiano from giving his contribution to the national team."
The Juventus player is at the centre of an allegation that he raped an American woman nine years ago in a Las Vegas hotel.
Lawyers for the accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, said on Wednesday their client has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress and depression.
Earlier this week, the 33-year-old Portuguese player used social media to label the allegation “fake news”.
He took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to again deny the accusation.
A civil lawsuit filed on September 27 in state court in Las Vegas alleges Ronaldo raped Ms Mayorga in his penthouse suite at a Las Vegas hotel and hired a team of what the document called “fixers” to pressure Ms Mayorga to keep quiet.
Las Vegas police said they would not be releasing the report that Ms Mayorga filed the day she said she was attacked, because the investigation is open.