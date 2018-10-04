Dealer jailed for trafficking missing children for use in ‘county lines’ drug operation

Zakaria Mohammed, who was jailed after admitting trafficking three children as part of a drug-dealing operation. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

A drug dealer who trafficked missing children to use in a 'county lines' drugs ring has been jailed for 14 years after a landmark prosecution. Birmingham-based Zakaria Mohammed, 21, recruited the vulnerable youngsters - including 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl - to extend his network selling crack and heroin to Lincoln. Three of the teenagers, who had been reported missing in Birmingham, were found in a squalid and freezing flat with known Class A drug users. Mohammed, from Trinity Road, Aston, is thought to be the first drug dealer convicted in Britain for breaching the Modern Slavery Act by trafficking children. So-called 'county lines' gangs recruit children from cities and send them to provincial towns to sell drugs.

Mohammed admitted four counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply and five counts of human trafficking. He is estimated to have raked in £500 a day in profit by organising the sale of crack cocaine and heroin from a property in Lincoln, which was raided on January 25. Although no drugs were found, police seized knives and cash which sparked suspicion it was being used as a base to supply around 100 local addicts. Surveillance teams spotted a Seat Leon registered to Mohammed making regular trips from Birmingham, often accompanied by teenagers, to an address in Foster Street in Lincoln. His drugs line, known as 'Castro', was run from a phone which police discovered after seizing the Seat for having no insurance in February. They also found clothing, including school trousers and a school tie, belonging to a missing child from Birmingham.

Cash found at an address linked to Zakaria Mohammed Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

A drink bottle and a Ribena carton recovered from the car returned a DNA match to two other 15-year-old boys who had disappeared from the city. Officers from Lincolnshire Police recorded video evidence of children passing drugs to punters – often completing deals every 10 or 15 minutes – and swooped on the flat in Foster Street on February 12. Three 15-year-old boys, all reported as missing from Birmingham, were found inside the one-bed flat with two known class A drug users. A total of 25 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered, plus cash and two so-called zombie knives. Mohammed pleaded guilty after officers also recovered CCTV from Birmingham New Street station, showing him buying train tickets for two children to travel to Lincoln. That pair – a boy aged 15 and a 14-year-old girl who had also been reported missing – were found when officers from Lincolnshire and West Midlands Police raided a property in Hermit Street, Lincoln, on April 6.

Police surveillance footage showed youths dealing drugs, concealing wraps in their mouths, before the contraband changed hands. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA