Family doctors are not technophobic dinosaurs, says top GP

Doctors are not “technophobic dinosaurs”, the UK’s leading GP has said, as she blamed a lack of resources for outdated methods. GP practices already struggling with finances are unable to keep up with the latest innovations, the chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs (RCGPs) will say in a speech on Thursday. Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard will call on political leaders to invest in technology to support GPs and ensure the NHS leads the way in patient care. “Give us the chance to tame the ‘tech tsunami’ in a way that doesn’t put existing services at risk, in a way that benefits all our patients, and makes our working lives easier,” she will say.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has listed the transformation of technology as among his top priorities since taking on the role and urged health chiefs to get on board. Addressing members at their annual conference, Professor Stokes-Lampard is expected to say: “I get really exasperated when I hear accusations that GPs are technophobic dinosaurs. What utter nonsense. “GPs are not ‘afraid’ of technology or innovation. “But robots don’t come cheap, tech costs money, and for GP practices that are already on the brink, implementing new, good technology is unfeasible.”

Professor Stokes-Lampard, a practising GP in the Midlands, will also accuse tech companies of creating a “digital divide”, with younger, fitter patients granted better access than those in need. She will say: “Those with the latest smartphone, those who speak English and live in cities, those who have high speed broadband, are being offered something that others are not. “I believe that with the right use of technology in the future NHS we can actually aim to reduce health inequalities and counteract some of the adverse social determinants of health. “But GPs on the frontline just can’t afford the investment in technology, most of us aren’t being propped up by wealthy venture capitalists, after all. “We need technology that works for patients, makes our lives easier and is not lining the pockets of private investors at the expense of the NHS.”

