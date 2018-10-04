‘Fast fashion’ under investigation by MPs

Clothing retail bosses are under scrutiny over “fast fashion” – high street knock-offs of catwalk couture only designed to last for a few months. MPs are worried that “fast fashion” has led to a rise in the amount of clothes being bought, leading to hundreds of thousands of tonnes of clothing being dumped each year and poor working conditions in UK garment factories. Westminster’s Environmental Audit Committee has asked bosses at 10 leading UK clothes shops to reveal their environmental record as part of an investigation. Committee chairwoman Mary Creagh has written to bosses at companies including Marks & Spencer, Primark, Next, Tesco, Asda and Sports Direct.

She said: “The way we design, produce and discard our clothes has a huge impact on our planet. “Fashion and footwear retailers have a responsibility to minimise their environmental footprint and make sure the workers in their supply chains are paid a living wage. “We want to hear what they are doing to make their industry more sustainable.” Responses will help the committee investigate how the UK’s fashion industry – worth £28 billion a year to the UK economy – can reduce its environmental footprint.

