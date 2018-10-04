Brave firefighters distract mother bear to rescue her three trapped cubs from inside a bin

Brave firefighters have rescued three tiny bear cubs after they got trapped inside a bin.

Members of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District in Nevada went to investigate the container bin which had fallen over outside their station overnight when they discovered the cubs inside.

Engineer Patrick Walsh kept the mother bear temporarily distracted, giving firefighter and paramedic Ed Martin time to lift the lid and release the cubs.

To their surprise, not one, but three grateful cubs scurried from the crate and ran towards the woods.