Glastonbury ticket packages sell out in less than 30 minutes

Ticket and coach packages for Glastonbury 2019 sold out less than half an hour after going on sale, the festival has confirmed.

All the tickets, which include transport to the site in Somerset, were snapped up within minutes after they were made available at 6pm on Thursday.

At 6.29pm, the festival wrote on its official Twitter page: "The Glastonbury 2019 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one.

"Standard tickets are on sale at 9am BST on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from 75 locations)."