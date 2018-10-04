Uber Eats staff join McDonald's, TGI Fridays and Wetherspoon strike over pay conditions

Restaurant workers protesting in Leicester Square, London. Credit: PA

Restaurant workers, couriers and cab drivers have launched a day of action including strikes in separate disputes over pay and union recognition. Staff from several branches of McDonald’s and TGI Fridays restaurants, mainly in London, and two Wetherspoon pubs in Brighton, as well as Uber Eats and Deliveroo couriers and Uber drivers are taking industrial action and joining demonstrations. Workers are demanding better working conditions across the hospitality sector, pay of £10 an hour, and an end to “precarious” contracts. Union leaders and Labour politicians voiced support for the action, joining a rally in London. McDonald's workers in Brixton have shared a video on social media of them chanting "If we don't get it, shut it down!" in regards to receiving £10 per hour.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: "I am giving my support to the striking workers in Wetherspoons, TGI Fridays and McDonald’s today. "These are workers that have been ignored by their employers and are simply asking for a wage they can live on and the same basic rights at work we should all be entitled to. "Under a Labour government, we will guarantee that all workers will have their rights at work protected from day one, earn a living wage of £10 per hour, and that those on strike would be entitled to a share in the ownership of the companies they work for." Action is also taking place in cities including Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Plymouth and Southampton. The day of action is being organised by War On Want, Unite and the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell speaking at the rally about disputes over pay and union recognition in Leicester Square, London. Credit: PA

Unite members at TGI Fridays restaurants in Milton Keynes and in London will stage their eighth walkout as part of a long-running dispute over a change in tips policy they say has left waiting staff £250 a month worse off. Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy said hospitality workers were "finding their voice", before adding: "These workers have had enough of low pay and insecure work. "They are leading a growing movement against low pay and insecure work in the hospitality sector and across the gig economy." A spokesman for TGI Fridays said: "Our team members are a part of our Fridays family. We believe they should be, and are, treated and paid fairly. "Out of a workforce of over 5,500 team members, less than 1% are involved in this action.”

Unite members at TGI Fridays restaurants will stage their eighth walkout as part of a long-running dispute over a change in tips policy. Credit: PA

An Uber Eats spokesman said: "In response to feedback from couriers we’ve made some changes to our payment structure in London, which brings it into line with other cities. "The changes will help increase earnings during busy meal times and, as we transition to the new system, we’re introducing minimum payment guarantees of £9-£11 an hour. "Making improvements in response to courier feedback is a top priority, such as the sickness, injury, maternity and paternity protections we recently introduced. Our door is always open for individual couriers to speak to us about any issues they’re having."

Staff from several branches of McDonald’s are taking industrial action and joining demonstrations. Credit: PA